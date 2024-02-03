Patriots’ Robert Kraft weighs in on Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes comparisons

Patrick Mahomes will enter his fourth Super Bowl next weekend in hopes of winning his third ring before the age of 30 as the Kansas City Chiefs get set to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

As Mahomes heads to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, it comes with the conversation about his greatness in comparison to Tom Brady. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star won seven titles between the two teams.

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft was at the MusiCares Gala to present Jon Bon Jovi with the Person the Year award. He weighed in on the comparisons with Fox News Digital on the red carpet.

“They’re both off the charts. I had a personal relationship and great love for Tom Brady,” Kraft said. “I think if Patrick is pretty special, and he can evolve and sustain the way Tom did – it looks like he’s on the path – that’s great.

“But what I’d also like about him is I’ve heard, and the little I’ve seen, he’s a great human being – the way Tommy’s off the charts. And that’s great for America, that two people who are so accomplished can be so good representatives to young people.”

Should Mahomes and the Chiefs find a way to win a Super Bowl over the 49ers, it would be his third title in seven seasons. Brady also won three rings in seven seasons. He didn’t win his fourth until the 2014 season.

The Chiefs and 49ers will play for NFL supremacy on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

