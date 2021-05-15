Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tom Brady reunion: 'He did so much for us'

While New England Patriots fans might be struggling with the fact that Tom Brady will soon return to Gillette Stadium in a different uniform, owner Robert Kraft seems to be looking forward to the reunion.

Kraft told TMZ Sports on Friday that despite him moving on from the organization after 20 years, he’s still grateful for the things Brady accomplished in New England — six rings is surely hard to forget.

“We’re excited to have him,” he said while out in Beverly Hills. “He’s a great guy and he did so much for us, I love him.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the in Foxborough in Week 4 of the 2021 season. It’ll be his first time playing in Boston since joining the Bucs and leading them to a Super Bowl victory.

“It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends,” Brady said on Twitter.

Kraft said he’ll be looking forward to the game but said he’s “excited for Week 1 when we play in Miami.”

When asked about who would start next season, rookie quarterback Mac Jones or veteran Cam Newton, Kraft said he’d leave that one up to the experts.

“I pay Bill (Bellichick) a lot of money, let him decide.”