Patriots’ Mac Jones reveals reason behind winking at Dolphins’ Elandon Roberts: ‘Nice catch’

Mac Jones gave a cheeky wink to former New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts before a snap during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins and Wednesday the rookie revealed just why.

Jones told reporters during a press conference that the wink came after Roberts, who spent four seasons with the Patriots before signing with Dolphins in 2020, actually called the snap.

“It was just kind of fun and games,” Jones said with a smile. “It was just in the middle of the play. They actually like called out our play, so I was like, ‘Ah. Nice catch.’ It was just fun and games.”

Jones said he went through with the call anyway.

“I just stuck to what I was supposed to do. Sometimes they don’t know the answers either.”

The Patriots would lose 17-16 but Jones is already focusing on the Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.

“You can sit there and feel bad for yourself for a little bit because you’re a human and that’s what you’re supposed to do – or you’re in the wrong profession – but you’ve just gotta move on,” he said.

“So, 24-hour rule. After 24 hours – for some people it’s less, but for me – after that just move on and play the next play. Play the next game. You’re only as good as your last game. We lost and that’s what people remember.”