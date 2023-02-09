Patriots’ Mac Jones landed in Bill Belichick’s ‘doghouse’ after looking for outside help: report

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones found himself in head coach Bill Belichick’s “doghouse” after he reportedly reached out for help regarding New England’s offensive woes this past season.

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms spoke about the situation during an appearance on WBZ radio’s “Zolak and Bertrand” show on Wednesday, saying that “credible” sources gave him the impression that Jones became “frustrated” with the Patriots’ struggles.

Simms said that Jones had made calls to Alabama for help, of which Belichick soon caught wind.

“I do think he was a little bit in the proverbial doghouse with Belichick a little bit because, yes, I was told that he was calling around and trying to ask, ‘Hey, we need some ideas for the offense.’ And word got back to Bill and that was why he was in the doghouse a little bit.”

Jones’ prayers were seemingly answered when the Patriots announced last month that former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who spent the last two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, would be returning for the 2023 season.

“I am looking forward to working with Bill again,” Belichick said at the time. “He is an outstanding coach and an asset to our staff.”

O’Brien’s hiring followed a turbulent year for the Patriots’ offense, one that saw Jones get visibly frustrated with senior football adviser and offensive line coach Matt Patricia on several occasions.

Following longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ departure at the end of the 2021 season, Belichick relied on Patricia as the primary play caller and former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge as the quarterbacks coach.