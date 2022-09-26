Patriots’ Mac Jones, Bill Belichick decline to talk specifics about reported ‘severe’ ankle injury

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones declined to talk specifics with the media Monday after sustaining what reports are calling a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones began his presser by deferring all questions about his injury to head coach Bill Belichick but did add that his status is “day to day.”

“I’m just kind of taking it day to day and making sure everything’s good. Honestly, any injury questions are coach Belichick’s thing, so I’m not here to answer them,” Jones said.

“I appreciate everyone reaching out and looking out for me, but it’s kind of just a day-to-day thing. I’m just trying to get better.”

In his final throw of Sunday’s 37-26 loss, Jones was hit hard by Baltimore defensive lineman Calais Campbell who also landed on his left ankle in the process. Jones immediately shot up in pain but couldn’t put any weight on the leg.

He was eventually helped off the field to the locker room.

The NFL Network reported Monday that tests confirmed that Jones suffered a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain but will undergo further evaluation.

“I think, like I said, [I’m] just taking it day by day and see how I feel and do my treatment and kind of just go through that and, like I always do, just focus on today and when tomorrow comes, just focus on tomorrow,” Jones replied when asked if he planned to play in Week 4.

“Definitely, any updates, like I said, you can talk to coach about.”

But Belichick offered even less about Jones’ status earlier in the day.

“Really no update on him. We’ll go through the process and see where things are this morning but nothing definitive at this point.”

When asked about the specific injury being reported in the media, Belichick said he’s “not going to make wild speculation.”