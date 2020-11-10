Patriots kick field goal for the win, Jets fans cheer with eyes on top draft pick

Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal to give the New England Patriots the win in the closing seconds of their Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton ran for two touchdowns and Rex Burkhead added one more as the team fought back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win the game.

New England doesn’t drop too far out of contention for a playoff spot but they’re not sitting pretty at 3-5 and in third place in the AFC East.

The Jets drop to 0-9 despite a gritty performance from Joe Flacco. The veteran quarterback had three touchdown passes in the game and helped New York to their second-highest point total of the season.

But a bad interception with the lead and failing to do anything with the ball with under 2 minutes to play cost the team down the stretch and helped the Patriots get a final chance to march down the field.

While the Jets loss may have put a damper on the season, fans at halftime were hoping New York would stumble. Their fans want the team to continue to lose in order to get the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft in hopes of landing Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

After the game was over, Jets fans cheered their team – almost sarcastically – as they lost their ninth straight.

Luckily, New York won’t lose next week as they will be on a bye week. The Patriots welcome the Baltimore Ravens for a Sunday night showdown.