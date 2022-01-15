New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was hit with a sex toy after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.

Bourne caught Mac Jones‘ first career playoff touchdown on 4th-and-goal with 4:12 remaining in the third. Bourne found himself in the back of the end zone all alone when he caught the pass.

As Bourne was talking some smack to the fans at Highmark Stadium, someone in the stands appeared to hit Bourne with the sex toy. The wide receiver pointed to the object as it sat in the end zone. The incident didn’t appear to be thoroughly investigated and no penalty was assessed over it.

Jones’ touchdown pass to Bourne may have been a case of being too little too late. The touchdown pass and the subsequent extra point made the game 33-10.

The Bills had complete control of the game since the first quarter.

Josh Allen found Dawson Knox two times in the first to make the game 14-0. Devin Singletary would run for two touchdowns in the second quarter. New England’s only score would come on a Nick Folk field goal before the end of the first half.

Buffalo was on their way to another playoff win.