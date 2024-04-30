Patriots’ Jerod Mayo doubts Tom Brady wants to play quarterback for his old team

With Tom Brady recently saying he’s “not opposed” to another NFL return, New England Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo was asked if he could see his former teammate returning to his old team.

Mayo is all for Brady returning, but he’s thinking more along the lines of coaching – not playing quarterback.

“I love Tom, and the door is always open if he wants to come in here and coach,” Mayo told WEEI Radio. “But as far as going on the field, I don’t know. But if he comes here, once again, going back to the, ‘Hey, the best player will play,’ you’ve gotta come in here and compete, and he loves competition. I doubt he’s gonna be walking through these doors any time soon.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady made an appearance on “DeepCut” with barber VicBlends, where he discussed the possibility of once again coming out of retirement.

“I’m not opposed to it,” he said. “I don’t know if they are going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I’m always going to be in good shape. I’ll always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like [Michael Jordan] coming back, I don’t know if they would let me. But I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

TOM BRADY SHARES ‘BIGGEST PROBLEM’ WITH YOUNGER GENERATION ‘IT’S ALL ABOUT THEM’

Brady is trying to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, which has been known for quite some time.

But, if Brady were to come back, it likely won’t be with the Patriots due to what they want to achieve with the quarterback position heading into the 2024 season.

With Bill Belichick no longer head coach, the Patriots’ new era involved drafting a potential franchise quarterback in North Carolina’s Drake Maye at No. 3 overall.

New England hopes Maye could be Brady-esque and usher in another winning generation under Mayo, and he’ll likely get the chance to start that in 2024.

The Patriots put a crowded room around him, though, as veteran Jacoby Brissett comes back into the building as the likely backup. Bailey Zappe, who has spelled Mac Jones as the starter for the past couple seasons, remains in place, while Nathan Rourke and 2024 sixth-round pick Joe Milton are also on the roster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New England will always be the home of Brady and six of his seven Super Bowl rings. But the quarterback position is no longer his to run in Foxborough.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.