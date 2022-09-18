Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers questions team’s offensive game plan: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New England Patriots didn’t look too great against the Miami Dolphins and the offensive worries reportedly spilled over to those playing the game.

Jakobi Meyers is one of those players, according to the NFL Network.

Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network reporter Mike Giardi relayed a message from the wide receiver on the broadcast.

“As for Jakobi Meyers, he says, ‘Confidence isn’t an issue.’ But he said, and this one stuck to me, ‘I question what the plan is sometimes and how we’re going to attack,'” Giardi said.

Giardi added that he talked to Mac Jones and the second-year quarterback told him he liked where the Patriots were and didn’t have any confidence problems with the offense. Giardi said running back Damien Harris didn’t think the offense was where it’s anticipated to be just yet.

New England only scored seven points in their loss to the Dolphins last week – the lowest since Jones took over as the starting quarterback. It was the first game without Josh McDaniels calling plays for the offense as he went to the Las Vegas Raiders to be their head coach.

Matt Patricia and Joe Judge were put in charge of the offense by head coach Bill Belichick.

Meyers is in his fourth season with the Patriots. He had four catches for 55 yards against the Dolphins.