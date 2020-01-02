Patriots football staff have no link to filming of Bengals' sideline: report

The New England Patriots have maintained that the filming of the Cincinnati Bengals sideline earlier in the season had no connection to football operations and it appears they are going to be proven right.

The NFL is winding down its investigation into the latest scandal surrounding the Patriots and there has been no evidence that the football side of the organization had any link to the video, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. The league’s probe also didn’t show that there had been an effort to gain an on-field advantage, according to the report.

ELI MANNING TO THE BROWNS SOMETHING ‘FANS SHOULD BE DREAMING RIGHT NOW,’ FORMER ALL-PRO SAYS

A Patriots film production crew was caught filming the Bengals sideline as the team was taking on the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 8. The Patriots admitted the filming took place but denied that the football part of the franchise was using the game footage. The franchise said it was for a web series show called “Do Your Job,” which was profiling an advanced scout.

David Mondillo, the videographer in question, was suspended, according to the Boston Globe. He said in a statement “it never occurred to me that my actions and the actions of my crew would be misconstrued.” Mondillo said he’s an 18-year veteran of video producing.

TEXANS HAVE PLAN FOR J.J. WATT AS DEFENSIVE END GETS SET TO RETURN FOR PLAYOFF GAME

Later in the month, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed video showing the Bengals security guard confronting the Patriots’ videographers over the sideline filming. The videographer said he didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to film the sideline and asked the security guard if he could delete the footage.

Glazer reported that the Bengals security brought over NFL security, which confiscated the video and gave it to the league.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to The Washington Post, the Patriots still face a hefty fine and a loss of draft pick.