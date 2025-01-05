Patriots fire Jerod Mayo after final win loses franchise No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Bill Belichick’s replacement has lasted just one season.

The New England Patriots have fired first-year head coach Jerod Mayo after going 4-13 in his first and only season, including a Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills which lost the franchise the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft confirmed the reports of Mayo’s firing in a lengthy statement where he explained the front office will remain intact heading into the offseason.

“After the game today, I informed Jerod Mayo that he will not be returning as the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2025. For me, personally, this was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made,” Kraft said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.