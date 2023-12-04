Patriots’ dismal performance reaches historic lows not seen since the 1930s

The New England Patriots are having a pretty brutal 2023 season and it got worse on Sunday as the team lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 6-0.

In sloppy weather, the Patriots’ defense held the Chargers to 241 total yards and two field goals. Even as the offense managed to gain 257 yards on offense, the team never got into the red zone.

The Patriots made dubious history with the defeat.

It was the third straight game in which the Patriots gave up 10 or fewer points and lost. They are the first team to achieve the mark since the 1938 Chicago Cardinals. New England lost 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 12 and 10-7 to the New York Giants last week.

“We’re close and in close games. The defense is hanging us in there. We’ve got to find a way to score some points,” Patriots tight end Hunter Henry said. “We haven’t held up our share of the bargain, obviously.”

The team’s last four losses all came by at least one score – most of their losses this season have been determined by that margin.

New England started Bailey Zappe at quarterback but it was more of the same for the offense. Zappe was 13-of-25 for 141 yards. He was sacked five times.

“The defense played great. The offense starts with me,” Zappe said. “I’ve got to get things going.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

