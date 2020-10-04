Patriots-Chiefs matchup rescheduled for Monday night

The Week 4 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs was rescheduled for Monday night after positive COVID-19 tests on both sides resulted in Sunday’s postponement.

The NFL announced that kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. ET barring any positive test results. The Patriots showed no new cases for the second straight day after it was revealed that quarterback Cam Newton had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night, ESPN reported.

“Last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement Saturday.

Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for the virus.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and game-day personnel as our primary consideration,” the league said in a statement.

Sources told ESPN that both teams will undergo game-day testing. The Atlanta Falcons will also take on the Green Bay Packers at 8:50 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Pats-Chiefs matchup is the second game the NFL was forced to postpone because of COVID-19.

The Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers game was postponed after 18 members of the Titans tested positive. On Sunday, two more members of the organization tested positive, bringing the total to around 20.

If the Titans continue to show new positive cases, it could threaten next Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.