Patriots’ Brian Hoyer reveals simple advice for rookie Mac Jones

Brian Hoyer has spent 13 seasons as a backup quarterback in the NFL, seven playing in New England, but this year the veteran has seemingly taken on the role of mentor for Patriots rookie Mac Jones.

Hoyer spoke about his relationship with Jones during an appearance on WEEI radio Thursday and the little bit of advice he offered him after the Patriots routed the New York Jets 54-13.

“I’m telling him, ‘Dude, you’ve got to smile sometimes. This is supposed to be fun,'” Hoyer said. “To see him coming off, see a little emotion and energy this past week, we just have to keep improving and keep that going.”

“For me, it’s a pleasure first and foremost to be part of this team and organization. I love the guys in that locker room, but to take on this role in my 13th year with the knowledge I have accumulated over the years in this offense, I am always trying to point something out, or he has a question, that’s part of my job. So, it’s always great to see him continue to progress and continue getting better.”

Head coach Bill Belichick embraced Hoyer’s role as a mentor, telling reporters earlier this week that Hoyer’s time with the Patriots makes him extremely useful in helping Jones acclimate to New England’s system.

“Brian’s been in the system longer than anybody else as a player and knows the offense extremely well,” he said. “It’s one thing, as a coach, to coach the players and all that, but in the end, it’s always helpful to have somebody who has actually played it be able to also talk about it because, as a player, you get told a lot of things, and as an experienced player, you can sometimes help the younger players with understanding what’s really important and what to put at the top of the list.”

Hoyer added that he’s been impressed with Jones’ maturity and willingness to learn.

“The thing I have been so impressed with him is he’s constantly trying to learn, constantly trying to get better – no matter what the situation. Whether it’s after a game, in a practice and you can see the wheels are always turning. He’s always thinking what can he do better, how can he do it better. I think him being as mature as he is, he’s done that pretty quickly. This is my 13th year, there’s always room to improve, so for him he’s always looking where he can improve, asks great questions, takes a lot of great notes. He’s done a great job.”