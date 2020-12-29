Patriots' Bill Belichick's phone-smashing incident during primetime game with Buffalo goes viral

In a departure from his usual stoic sideline demeanor, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick showed his displeasure with his team’s performance during their 38-9 loss to their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

On the first play of the second half, Bills tight end Dawson Knox made a nice sideline grab that was challenged by Belichick. The catch was not overturned, which led to the future Hall of Fame coach smashing the phone in frustration.

Belichick was on the sideline talking to someone on his staff who may have advised him to challenge the play, and it led to him spiking the phone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The ESPN broadcast caught Belichick in action, and of course, it went viral.

There were some interesting reactions from people across Twitter.

BILLS EARN 1ST SWEEP OF PATRIOTS SINCE ’99 WITH 38-9 WIN

It wasn’t the first time Belichick smashed a piece of technology. In 2016, he threw a Microsoft tablet, which was used by the coaches to review plays.

During the postgame press conference on Monday night, a reporter asked Belichick about the challenge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Obviously he made the catch. It was a good catch,” Belichick said. “I mean, it was a good call. It was a good catch. And the challenge was obviously not successful, as it shouldn’t have been.”

The Patriots, who are in their first year without future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

In the final game of the season Sunday, Belichick will take on his former employers, the New York Jets – a team he left in the dust to become the head coach in New England. The Jets are 2-13 on the season but have won two straight games and nearly beat the Pats back on Nov. 9 in New Jersey.