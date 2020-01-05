Patriots' Bill Belichick takes issue with question about fan base going through 'thick and thin'

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick appeared to take issue with a question about the team’s fan base Saturday night after a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Belichick was asked whether he had a message for fans who have been with the team through “thick and thin,” according to NESN. Belichick had a problem with the “thin” part of the question.

“We appreciate our fans,” he replied. “I wouldn’t say it’s been all that thin around here, personally. Maybe you feel differently, but I haven’t heard too many fans say that. Of course we appreciate our fans. We have a great relationship with them, they’re here for us and we always try to perform our best so they can be proud of the way we perform.”

Belichick may have a point in this regard.

He took over the team prior to the start of the 2000 season after spurning the New York Jets. The Patriots went 5-11 that first year but haven’t had a losing season since.

New England has won six Super Bowls and nine AFC championships with Belichick at the helm and Tom Brady as the quarterback. New England has not won fewer than 10 games since 2002, when they were 9-7.

Belichick and Brady have built one of the greatest dynasties throughout sports. The Patriots and their fans haven’t really experienced so-called “thin” times compared to the likes of teams that have been at the bottom of the barrel for years.