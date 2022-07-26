Patriots’ Bill Belichick praises Danny Amendola following receiver’s retirement

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two-time Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola hung up the cleats on Monday after 13 seasons in the NFL.

Amendola started his career with the then-St. Louis Rams, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2009. After four seasons there, Amendola spent five years in New England with the Patriots, winning two rings in Super Bowls XLIX and LI.

The receiver was the perfect compliment to Bill Belichick’s constantly stalwart offense led by Tom Brady, and Belichick noted that he could do just about everything he was asked.

“I love Danny. He was a very good player for us, had a lot of skill, mostly played inside, but could play outside,” Belichick told reporters on Tuesday at training camp. “Could return, very smart, tough, dependable, great hands and concentration.

“He was a good football player. Glad we had him here, and he certainly was a big contributor for us while he was here for the most part — I mean he missed a little time, but he was out there every chance he could be. He was tough, and he was — he’s a good football player.”

Belichick said Amendola “ranked high” in the group of productive receivers the Patriots have had over the years, comparing him to some of New England’s best.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have some good players at that position. Troy [Brown] — as good as it could be. Hard to match Troy, and it is hard to match Troy, it’s really impossible, but Wes [Welker] did a great job for us, Danny came in, Julian [Edelman], Jakobi [Meyers], guys that have played in that spot have been different, but they’ve all been productive, and they’ve all brought some of the same common characteristics to the inside receiver position. It’s been a very productive spot for us through the years, through a lot of different types of plays, quarterbacks, play calls, defenses. We’ve been very fortunate with the players that we’ve had here, but Danny certainly is ranked high in that group.”

Now, the last man standing from the Pats’ dynasty is none other than Brady, who came back from retirement after less than two months.

In 163 career games, he made 617 receptions for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns, and he caught a touchdown in each of his Super Bowl victories. With New England, he caught 230 balls, 12 of them for scores, for 2,383 yards.