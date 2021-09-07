Patriots’ Bill Belichick has ‘nothing but positive thoughts and feelings’ for Cam Newton despite release

Bill Belichick declined to speak to the media about quarterback Cam Newton’s release when it happened, but the legendary New England Patriots head coach spoke to WEEI on Tuesday and opened up about the issue.

“It’s always difficult when you have to reduce your roster,” Belichick said via Audacy.com. “A lot of guys that worked hard. A lot of guys that performed well and had either good years for us, or good careers. I respect all those things, but each year is its own year and I have to do what I feel like is best for the football team and so regards to every decision, that’s what I try to do. It’s always tough to tell guys who have worked hard and have given you all they had that you’re not able to keep them.”

Belichick said that he has “nothing but positive thoughts and feelings” for the 2015 league MVP.

“He came in here, he worked hard,” Belichick said of Newton. “He gave us everything we had. Right now, our future is going to be Mac [Jones] at quarterback, and that is where we’re going to go.”

Since Belichick decided to part ways with Newton, the Patriots will turn the keys of their franchise over to Mac Jones. The Alabama product will be the first Patriots rookie quarterback to start Week 1 since Drew Bledsoe did it back in 1993.

As for Newton, it’s still up in the air if he will sign with another team that is in need of a quarterback.