Patriots’ 1st-round pick Will Campbell gets emotional after draft selection

The New England Patriots bolstered their offensive line on Thursday night by adding Will Campbell.

But, the former LSU star’s emotional message on draft night went viral across social media.

He was visibly emotional on the draft stage in Green Bay as he spoke to the NFL Network.”It means everything to me,” Campbell said as he appeared to fight tears.

Campbell later added, “I’m gonna fight and die to protect them with everything I got.”

The Patriots and Bill Belichick agreed to part ways in January 2024 after the Patriots only appeared in one playoff game in the four seasons after Tom Brady’s exit.

Shortly after Belichick’s departure, Jerrod Mayo was named the Patriots’ head coach. Mayo was dismissed after the 2024 season finale, and Vrabel took over. Vrabel was the Tennessee Titans’ head coach from 2018-23 and spent the 2024 season as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns.

