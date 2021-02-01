Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill torched Bucs' defense in Chiefs' Week 12 win

Super Bowl LV will be a rematch of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 12 matchup.

The Chiefs beat the Buccaneers, 27-24, and continued onto an AFC West division title and the best record in the conference which got them a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Buccaneers had a bye the following week but didn’t lose after that game and are currently on a seven-game winning streak.

When taking a look at the Week 12 game closely, Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill torched the Tampa Bay defense and it will certainly be a focus going into the Feb. 7 Super Bowl.

Mahomes finished 37-for-49 with 462 passing yards and three touchdown passes. All three of his touchdown passes went to Hill. The wide receiver burned the Bucs for 13 catches for 269 yards. Travis Kelce added eight catches for 82 yards in the game.

Kansas City had control most of the game going up 27-10 after Mahomes found Hill on a 20-yard touchdown pass. Tampa Bay and Tom Brady would claw back though.

Brady had three touchdown passes in the game and two of them came in the fourth quarter. Brady threw both of them to Mike Evans in the final frame. One was a 31-yarder with 12:44 left and the other was a 7-yarder with 4:10 left.

Brady’s two interceptions hurt the Buccaneers. He finished 27-for-41 with 345 yards. He was sacked once as well.

Obviously, the defense is going to play a major role for both teams. Tackling performances from Devin White, Lavonte David, Anthony Hitchens and Daniel Sorensen are going to be key.

Super Bowl LV will take place on Feb. 7.