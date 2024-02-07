Patrick Mahomes tight-lipped about father’s DWI arrest ahead Super Bowl LVIII: ‘It’s a family matter’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes declined to talk about specifics after his father was arrested for driving while intoxicated just days before the quarterback is set to appear in Super Bowl LVIII.

Mahomes was asked about his father during his media availability on Super Bowl Opening Night, but he declined to go into the details of his father’s recent arrest, citing family matters.

“He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is,” Mahomes said.

“It’s a family matter, so I’ll keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point.”

Patrick Mahomes Sr., a former major league pitcher, was arrested Saturday night in Tyler, Texas, on at least his third charge of driving while intoxicated.

The 54-year-old’s bond was set at $10,000, and he was released the following day.

According to records from Smith County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by the New York Post, Mahomes Sr. was allegedly driving with an open container of beer when he was stopped by law enforcement because of an expired registration.

He was previously arrested on a similar charge in Texas in 2018 and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 40 days in jail and served his time on weekends.

Mahomes declined to talk specifics about his father’s situation as he prepares to take on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. The Chiefs are looking to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

“You always have nerves going into the Super Bowl,” he said Monday. “You have to embrace those nerves. Now it’s about going out and playing the game.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

