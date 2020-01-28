Patrick Mahomes' Texas Tech coach gives Super Bowl ticket to quarterback's high school coach

It’s always good to reach back and bring along those who helped you along the way.

Adam Cook, who coaches Whitehouse Football in West Texas, is the high school football coach of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and will be watching his former athlete on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The thanks goes to former Texas Tech and current Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Cook posted on Twitter a letter to Kingsbury’s father, Tim, mentioning the ticket.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

“Your and Sally’s baby boy [Kliff] sent a text and blew me away with a ticket offer to the Super Bowl so this old coach could watch his former High School QB in the most exciting game in football,” Cook wrote.

Mahomes’ season was thought to be over when he left Week 7’s game against the Denver Broncos with a dislocated kneecap. He missed just two games and thanks to a bye week, the quarterback was throwing passes again by Week 10. The injury may have put the brakes on a possible historic season but he got the Chiefs back to the playoffs.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first AFC Championship with a win over the Tennessee Titans.

Mahomes, 24, got the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

The last time the Chiefs made the Super Bowl was in 1970. Kansas City defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV, 23-7. Kansas City hasn’t gotten past the AFC Championship game since then.

The Chiefs traded up in the first round of the 2017 draft to select Mahomes. Kansas City traded their own first-round pick, a third-round pick and a 2018 first-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for their first-round pick, which was No. 10 overall. Kansas City then selected Mahomes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mahomes played college football at Texas Tech. He started two of the three years he was there. In his junior season, Mahomes had 5,052 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes in the Red Raiders’ pass-heavy offense.