Patrick Mahomes takes heat on social media after George Zimmerman tweets resurface

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came under fire on social media over his old tweets about the George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin case and his apparent support for law enforcement.

The tweets surfaced prior to the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans and appeared to show Mahomes and his former high school football teammate talking back-and-forth about the case and the trial.

The quarterback was initially being hit on Twitter for his alleged support of Zimmerman, who was cleared of all charges in the 2013 shooting of the unarmed black teenager.

However, a separate thread further showed that Mahomes and Spencer were engaging in a discussion about the case. The teammate’s replies to Mahomes were still live as of Thursday, but Mahomes’ tweets were deleted.

Nonetheless, the NFL MVP was slammed over the tweets.

Outside the resurfaced tweets that Mahomes sent before he snapped the ball at Texas Tech, the quarterback has never spoken out publicly about the Zimmerman trial or Martin’s death.

Last May, Mahomes and two other quarterbacks spent time at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy as part of National Police Week. They were seen handling sniper rifles, putting on bullet-proof vests, controlling a police robot and going through other police-related sessions.

Mahomes also gave officers a game ball.

“The things the police do for our community on a day-to-day basis and don’t get recognized for it, it’s good to come out and support them because they support us in every single way,” he said, according to the Kansas City Star.

Mahomes said he would consider joining the police, just not any time in the foreseeable future.

“I know [Chiefs GM Brett Veach] probably isn’t happy with me doing it any time soon. At the same time, it would be cool to see what they did on a day-to-day basis, but I know it’d be hard and grinding to put on that 80-pound vest and run around,” he said.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are getting set to play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.