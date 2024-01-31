Patrick Mahomes says Ravens kicker was trying to ‘get under our skin’ with pregame antics

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Justin Tucker may have called it “gamesmanship,” but Patrick Mahomes seems genuinely annoyed with the pregame theatrics between them two alongside Travis Kelce.

Prior to Sunday’s AFC championship, the Kansas City Chiefs duo was getting their reps in, all while Tucker was warming up in between them.

Mahomes was seen kicking the Baltimore Ravens kicker’s ball-holder away, and Kelce threw Tucker’s kicking balls and helmet off the goal line.

While Tucker might have downplayed the whole ordeal, the quarterback seemed rather frustrated in his radio spot on Tuesday.

“I’ve had seven years of doing that same warmup routine, and there’s only been like three occasions where there’s been a kicker that wasn’t … moving out of the way. It was in Baltimore all three times,” Mahomes said Tuesday on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City.

Tucker said he has “been doing the same exact thing for 12 years” and “never really had a problem with anybody.”

The kicker said that the kicker “goes to the other team’s designated warmup area on the field” – he usually does so 90 minutes prior to the game.

“That’s kind of the way we’ve always done it. I saw Patrick there trying to warm up and get some dropbacks. He asked me while I was on the ground stretching if I could move my helmet,” Tucker said.

He did, but that apparently was not enough for the Chiefs tight end.

“Then Travis comes over and just kicks my stuff and throws my helmet,” Tucker added.

Tucker said it was “all in good fun, but they seemed to be taking it a little bit more seriously.”

That seems accurate.

“He does that to get under our skin. I asked him to move his stuff and he got up and moved it I think two inches but didn’t move it out of the way,” Mahomes added. “I was going to let it slide, but Travis moved it for me and after that I wasn’t going to let him put it back down.”

Kansas City got the last laugh, though, as they earned a 17-10 win to make their second-straight Super Bowl.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

