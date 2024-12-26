Patrick Mahomes reveals crucial promise that was fulfilled as Chiefs grab No. 1 seed in playoffs

Patrick Mahomes kept the promise he made to his wife, Brittany, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday afternoon, 29-10.

Brittany Mahomes is pregnant with the couple’s third child and is due very soon. The star quarterback said he told her the Chiefs would get the top seed in the playoffs so she could have the baby with him being there instead of on the football field.

“I told my wife, my pregnant wife, I was gonna get the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby,” he told Netflix’s Stacey Dales. “We got the one seed.”

Brittany Mahomes was watching the game with her children and other family members. She responded to her husband’s comments on her Instagram Stories.

“Always keeping his promises,” she wrote in a post.

Kansas City moved to 15-1 on the season. They have one more game on Jan. 5, and it doesn’t appear the team will put their starters out there for the whole game.

The wild-card portion of the playoffs begin Jan. 11 with the divisional round. In theory, Mahomes could have a lot of time off to be with his wife as she gets ready for their next child to be born.

The Chiefs have had a wild season filled with injuries and some off-field turmoil. The team has only scored 30 points once in a game and yet still have only one loss.

A chance for three straight Super Bowls is alive and well.