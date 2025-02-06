Patrick Mahomes responds to possibility Trump will attend Super Bowl LIX

Donald Trump is expected to become the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl Sunday to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to become the first team in NFL history to win a third straight Super Bowl.

Mahomes gave his thoughts on Trump attending the game to reporters Wednesday.

“It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president,” Mahomes said. “Someone that is at the top position in our country.”

Earlier Wednesday, when Trump was asked who he expected to win the Super Bowl, the president didn’t give a definitive answer but alluded to Mahomes’ success.

“I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner,” Trump said when asked which team he’s rooting for.

While Trump didn’t identify Mahomes by name, he has expressed fondness and respect for the quarterback and his wife Brittany in recent months. The other quarterback playing in the game, Eagles star Jalen Hurts, has yet to win a Super Bowl.

Mahomes recognized Trump was probably talking about him and gave his thoughts about the cryptic praise from the president.

“It’s cool to hear that he’s seen me play football and respects the game that I play,” Mahomes told reporters Wednesday.

Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, endorsed Trump just days before the Nov. 5 election in a video to OutKick.

Other Chiefs figures have also acknowledged the historical impact Trump’s presence will bring to the game.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs team owner Clark Hunt, spoke to Riley Gaines on OutKick’s “Gaines for Girls” podcast and reacted to Trump’s remarks.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty awesome,” she told Gaines. “Sometimes, I just look at whoever I’m talking to, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that just wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card.’ But, wow, that’s just absolutely incredible.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce called it an “honor.”

“I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know. And having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool,” Kelce said.

The tight end said this despite dating Taylor Swift, a longtime Democrat who supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Mahomes declined to endorse a candidate in the recent election when reporters pressed him about it Sept. 11, but he did encourage people to vote in the best interest of their families.

“I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way,” Patrick said at the time. “I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family.”

Brittany incited controversy and support in August when it was revealed she liked an Instagram post by Trump that laid out his 2024 policy agenda. She addressed the backlash multiple times and appeared to double down on her support for Trump with additional social media likes. Trump even thanked her for the support in a post on Truth Social.

After Swift endorsed Harris Sept. 10, Trump said in an interview on “Fox & Friends” the next morning he liked Brittany “much better” than Swift.

Patrick Mahomes commended his wife’s influence Sept. 11 when asked about Trump’s comments about her.

“I think you see Brittany does a lot in the community,” Mahomes told reporters. “At the end of the day, it’s about me and my family and how we treat other people.”

After the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game Jan. 26, Trump sent a congratulatory post to the team on Truth Social.

After the Eagles won their only Super Bowl in February 2018, they skipped out on visiting Trump at the White House.