Patrick Mahomes remains undefeated in September with dominant performance vs. Ravens

Patrick Mahomes stayed undefeated in September as the Kansas City Chiefs closed out the month with a 34-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

With surprising ease, Mahomes threw four touchdown passes and rushed for one more in the game. He finished with 385 passing yards and 26 rushing yards in the big victory.

Mecole Hardman, Tyreek Hill, Anthony Sherman and Eric Fisher each had touchdown catches in the win.

The Kansas City defense remarkably held Lamar Jackson to just 97 passing yards and a touchdown pass in the game. While he had no interceptions, Jackson was sacked four times.

Baltimore’s leading receiver was J.K. Dobbins who had four catches for 38 yards.

The Ravens’ receivers caught 15 of their 27 targets.

Kansas City was up 27-10 at half time and only needed one more score to keep the Ravens in check.

Mahomes had proven to be a winning machine in the first month of the season since he became the Chiefs’ full-time starter.

He moved to 10-0 in September throughout his career. He came into the final game of the month with 2,919 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes and will finish with 3,304 passing yards and 32 touchdowns.

Kansas City moves to 3-0 with the win and Baltimore falls to 2-1.