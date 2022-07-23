Patrick Mahomes reacts to Kyler Murray contract extension: ‘I’ve made enough money on the football field’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year, $503 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 was the richest contract in sports history and made him the highest-paid player in the NFL. But two years later, neither statement is true.

On Friday, Mahomes reacted to news of Kyler Murray agreeing to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals, saying he’s not concerned with the changing market.

“When I signed my deal, I knew I was going to be set for life regardless of how the market [went],” he said, via ESPN.

“You just keep playing. Money is one thing, but when you get those Super Bowl rings — at the end of your career, I think that’s going to be the thing that you look back on. I think I’ve made enough money on the football field and off of it as well that it won’t matter at the end of the day.”

Mahomes dropped to the fourth-highest paid player in the league for 2022 at $45 million, behind Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million), Kyler Murray ($46.1 million) and Deshaun Watson ($46 million).

His extension with the Chiefs topped Los Angeles Angels outfield Mike Trout’s 2019 contract worth $426.5 million. But a report in January 2021 said Lionel Messi topped both deals with a record 4-year, $670 million contract signed with F.C. Barcelona in 2017.

But Mahomes’ focus is bigger than the money, he said.

“You always want to get paid and take care of your family, but I want a great team around me as well,” he said.

Murray echoed that sentiment on Friday during a press conference, saying his “goal is to win championships.”

“It’s crazy because everybody is trying to make it about the money. I know people aren’t going to believe me, but I really don’t do this for money. … I’m solely focused on football,” Murray said.