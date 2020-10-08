Patrick Mahomes on shaking hands with COVID-positive player: 'It was a little bit of a mental lapse'

Patrick Mahomes said he had a “mental lapse” when he was seen after his game Monday night shaking hands with New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Mahomes said Wednesday during his media availability he was trying to show sportsmanship when he was greeting Gilmore on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs’ win.

“I mean obviously knowing that I went up to him after the game and just gave him the high five like I’ve done my whole career and not thinking about it, I mean it was a little bit of a mental lapse just trying to show sportsmanship and stuff like that, but I feel like the protocols in place are good and I just have to trust in that and wear my mask, do whatever [trainer Rick Burkholder] and them say and then just trust in we all don’t know what’s happening in the world at this time but accept the challenge every single day of being in the best place I can be to be available for the team,” Mahomes said.

With his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, being pregnant, Mahomes said he was taking the proper precautions being around her.

“…When I went home over the weekend, I slept in a different bedroom and stayed away from her as much as possible and so I’ve kind of gotten these negative tests back and so I just try to do my part to keep myself away from her and social distance whenever stuff like this arises. The only good thing about being here every single day, is I get tested every single day so it’s good at tracking where I’m at,” he said.

Mahomes said he trusts the protocols set in place and his ability to be socially distant in order to not get the virus. He said the NFL talked to the team about the league’s measures and Burkholder also went over protocols again.

“I think as long as we listen to the protocols, we can keep from hopefully having outbreaks and anything like that and keep it to an isolated incident and hopefully be able to go out there and play the sport that we love every single day,” he said.

So far, it was only reported that Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu had tested positive for the coronavirus. Gilmore and quarterback Cam Newton have been the only Patriots players to be reported COVID-19 positive.