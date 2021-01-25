Patrick Mahomes on meeting Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV: 'It’s something special'

Patrick Mahomes is “excited” for his matchup against Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV.

The two quarterbacks will go head-to-head when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium. After the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, Mahomes was asked about playing Brady for all the marbles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The Super Bowl is the Super Bowl. Being able to go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all time in his 150th Super Bowl, I mean it’s going to be a great experience for me. To go out there and get to have a chance to repeat and get to do it against the best, I mean it’s something special and I’m excited for the opportunity,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes and Brady have had epic matchups in the past.

PATRICK MAHOMES SETS UP EPIC SUPER BOWL LV SHOWDOWN WITH TOM BRADY; CHIEFS WIN AFC CHAMPIONSHIP

The Chiefs quarterback was in his first season as the Chiefs’ starter when he led the team to the 2018 AFC Championship. The team nearly beat Brady’s New England Patriots.

Brady came into the locker room after the game and talked to Mahomes. The Chiefs’ quarterback was asked about that meeting.

“It kind of just reemphasized that I was doing things the right way, that I was putting in the right work, and that I would have more opportunities to be in these games,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to be in two more of them since and win both of those so get to go up against the great and a great football team as well and so I’m excited for the opportunity.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Super Bowl LV will take place on Feb. 7.