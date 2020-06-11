Patrick Mahomes on Drew Brees' anthem-kneeling comments: 'Obviously, his statement missed the point'

Patrick Mahomes was asked about Drew Brees’ comments from last week on kneeling during the national anthem and how the New Orleans Saints quarterback would never agree with the gesture.

Mahomes spoke about Brees during a video conference call with reporters Wednesday.

“Yeah, I’ve known Drew for a pretty long time just being from Texas, and I know that he’s a good person and he has a good heart,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said.

“Obviously, his statement missed the point and missed what was going on in the world today and took away attention from the movement that was going on and the peaceful protesting that was going on. But I think you see with his actions afterward, and I believe with his actions moving forward, you will see the true person that he is, how much he cares about his community, and how much he cares about the people that he’s around.

“Time will tell, but I know that every interaction that I’ve had with him, he’s always showed me the utmost respect and I believe that his actions will show that as we continue to move forward.”

Brees set off a firestorm when he told Yahoo Finance he would disagree with anyone kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States,” the 41-year-old quarterback said.

Brees likened standing for the national anthem to saluting the military.

“I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about,” he said.

“And in many cases, that brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed. Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ‘60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point. And is everything right with our country right now? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

Brees has since apologized twice but not before his Saints teammates and other star athletes called him out. He then received a jab from President Trump for apologizing for his statements.

He responded to the president in an Instagram post on Friday night.

“Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It never has been,” Brees wrote on Instagram.

“We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities,” the quarterback continued. “We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform.

“We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when?

“We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.”