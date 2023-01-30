Patrick Mahomes offers parting shot to Cincinnati mayor after Chiefs win AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had one last parting shot for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after the team beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

Pureval was talking as much trash as the Bengals players in the days leading up to the game, but the Chiefs got the last laugh, winning 23-20. A Mahomes scamper and a subsequent penalty put Kansas City in field-goal range, and Harrison Butker delivered in the final moments.

Travis Kelce made himself clear at the end of the game, calling Pureval a “jabroni.” Mahomes also talked about it with reporters after the game.

“The mayor came at me, man. He’s the mayor of Cincinnati, so he’s gotta think about something,” Mahomes said.

Pureval earlier in the week proclaimed Sunday “They Gotta Play Us Day” as the Bengals took on the Chiefs. In his proclamation, the mayor pointed to Mahomes’ 0-3 record against Joe Burrow, joking that officials have asked Burrow to take a paternity test to confirm whether he is Mahomes’ father.

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, did not take too kindly to the remarks.

“WEAK. & embarrassing,” she quote-tweeted.

In the end, Mahomes was still 29-for-43 passing with 326 yards and two touchdown passes as he dealt with a high-ankle sprain. He had 8 rushing yards.

The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

