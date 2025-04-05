Patrick Mahomes nearly quit football in high school, mother says

Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi Mahomes opened up on a period during her son’s high school football career, when he almost quit the sport.

During an Instagram story Q&A on Friday, Randi Mahomes was asked how she kept her son motivated through “challenging times.”

The mother answered by saying she hadn’t had to do much, because the quarterback had been “so determined for himself,” but she also recounted a time when he almost quit football in high school.

“There were times when he would get a little down, even a moment in high school when he wanted to quit football. Yes, he did,” Randi Mahomes said. “And I encouraged him that sitting out a season of sports and watching the games, it was not going to be fun for him. And so, he stuck to it, fortunately.”

The intervention by Randi Mahomes may have very well changed the course of sports history, and history at large.

Mahomes went on to be a two-year starter at quarterback at Whitehorse High School in East Texas, where he also met his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

In his senior year, he passed for 4,619 yards and 50 touchdowns, while also rushing for 948 yards and 15 touchdowns. That performance earned him the MaxPreps Male Athlete of the Year.

Mahomes went on to be a three-star college recruit, and committed to Texas Tech. There, he won the Sammy Baugh Trophy as a junior after leading the FBS in passing yards and total touchdowns.

It was enough to convince the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid to execute a trade-up in the 2017 NFL Draft to select Mahomes to be the team’s starting quarterback.

Since then, all Mahomes has done is turn the Chiefs into a dynasty and win two NFL MVP awards.

And it may have never even happen if his mom hadn’t stopped him from quitting high school football.