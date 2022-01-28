Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes may have appeared calm during the team’s biggest moments of their win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round on Sunday, but the data is saying something else.

Mahomes had 188 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the final 2 minutes of regulation and overtime. He had a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill with 1:02 left and then needed only two plays to get Harrison Butker into field goal range to send the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Chiefs got the ball first and only needed eight plays to get the ball to Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown pass to send Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs quarterback is an investor in WHOOP, which tracks a person’s activity and uses the data to help guide the user to their health and wellness goals. WHOOP released some of the data from Mahomes’ win over the Bills.

On the 64-yard touchdown pass to Hill, Mahomes’ heart rate increased to 171 beats per minute (BPM). When Butker hit the game winning field goal, his heart rate jumped from 156 BPM to 160. His heart rate nearly hit 170 BPM again on the game-winning drive.

Mahomes talked about his ability to stay focused under pressure.

“I think it’s a little bit of a couple things. First off, I’ve been in some of these situations before now. I’ve played in some big games, had to make some comebacks, and I have the teammates to do it. I know what it takes to go out there and find a way to win. I think just preparation — I mean, we prepare for those moments the whole season,” he said.

“I think preparation and experience definitely helps you in those moments.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about Mahomes’ heart and drive.

“Down in here, he’s gritty and he wants to get after you every opportunity he has. Most of all, he wants to be great, and he wants everyone around him to be great. He has the ability at that position to do that, and he’s not afraid to be coached. He’s not afraid to be studied hard. He’s not afraid to work out hard, go the extra mile with diet, strength training, all those things — flexibility — he does it all the best he can,” he said.

“What we’ve seen, we’ve been spoiled with for the last few years. He’s a pretty spectacular player and we are lucky to have him right here in Kansas City. To have the grit, I think that tells you a little bit about him.”

The Chiefs are one win away from a third straight Super Bowl appearance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.