Patrick Mahomes makes ridiculous first-half plays vs. Buccaneers

Patrick Mahomes was working his magic in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes first showcased it when he immediately turned a Kansas City Chiefs special teams play into a touchdown. The Chiefs forced a fumble on the opening kickoff, and two plays later, Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 16-yard touchdown pass.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The star quarterback then showcased his agility on the second drive. With the Buccaneers’ defense breathing down on him, Mahomes sidestepped Carlton Davis and managed to get the ball out in time, finding JuJu Smith-Schuster in the process for a first down.

Later, with the Chiefs up 14-3, Mahomes took the ball on second-and-goal and rolled to his right. It looked like the Buccaneers’ rush was going to finally get him. However, he managed to avoid one defender and spun away from Devin White. He then tossed a pass up to Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the score.

JOSH JACOBS’ TWO TOUCHDOWNS LIFT RAIDERS PAST BRONCOS

Mahomes was already cooking. He ignited social media and made some wonder how the Chiefs only scored 17 points in their loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

He finished the first half with 126 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Edwards-Helaire had a rushing and receiving score. Noah Gray had a rushing touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City led Tampa Bay 28-17 at halftime.