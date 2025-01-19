Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to AFC title game after daughter’s birth as Caitlin Clark, Taylor Swift cheer

The Kansas City Chiefs are just two wins away from becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. And their entourage of celebrity fans got a big-ticket addition Saturday.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 177 yards and a touchdown in a 23-12 win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round to advance to the AFC championship game for the seventh consecutive season.

Mahomes took the field just days after welcoming his third child, daughter Golden Raye, who was born Jan. 12.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdwon with girlfriend Taylor Swift watching alongside WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

The Chiefs are the fourth team in NFL history to follow back-to-back Super Bowl wins by advancing to a conference title game, and the three previous teams lost. The Chiefs will try to change that trend at Arrowhead Stadium next weekend against the Bills or Ravens, who play Sunday in Buffalo for a shot at dethroning the defending champs.

Mahomes improved 16-3 in the playoffs, tying Joe Montana for the second-most wins in NFL playoff history behind Tom Brady. Mahomes is 7-0 in the divisional round and helped Andy Reid become the fourth NFL coach with 300 career wins.

The Texans (11-8) still have never won in six divisional games. They have lost to Kansas City twice.

Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 245 yards but was sacked eight times. Joe Mixon, who had been questionable to play with an ankle injury, caught a couple of passes while running for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Texans kicker Kai’imi Fairbairn missed a 55-yard field goal attempt and an extra-point try and had another field goal attempt blocked with 1:46 left, which would have kept Houston’s comeback hopes alive by making it a one-possession game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.