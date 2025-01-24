Patrick Mahomes’ grandfather in hospice just days before Chiefs’ AFC title game vs. Bills, his mother says

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, announced on Instagram Friday that the quarterback’s grandfather is in hospice.

“My dad is in hospice and I’m lost for words,” the mother wrote in the post.

Randi added to her post the bible verse Colossians 3:20, which in The Bible says “Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord.”

Randi previously announced that her father was in the hospital in mid-September.

“Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well His name is Randy,” she wrote on X on Sept. 14. A few days later, she made an Instagram post that read, “This is how I fight my battles. If you are seeing this, take a moment, and PRAY for my dad now.”

Now, the news that Mahomes’ grandfather is in hospice comes just days before Mahomes is set to lead the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, as the quarterback is looking to become the first in history to win three straight Super Bowls.

The news also comes just under two weeks after Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed his third child into the world, when daughter Golden Raye was born on Jan. 12.

For Mahomes, a historic season has also been one of constant family chaos. His grandfather being placed in hospice shortly after the birth of his third child is only the latest unfortunate development for his family over the last year.

In March, his brother Jackson Mahomes was sentenced to six months probation for allegedly assaulting a woman. Jackson pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of battery. The sentencing came just months after prosecutors dismissed three felony charges for aggravated sexual battery related to accusations that he had grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will.

Then, in August, Brittany was thrust into the center of a national political controversy and faced a barrage of online attacks from liberals after she simply liked a post on President Donald Trump’s Instagram. Screenshots of her like went viral, and she faced so much backlash that she had to address the controversy multiple times in other Instagram posts.

The controversy surrounding Brittany was elevated due to her widely publicized friendship with Taylor Swift, as Swift is a Democrat who endorsed Kamala Harris in the recent election. Swift was seen sitting separately from Brittany at Chiefs games this year after they were often seen sitting together last season, which only fueled the controversy and conversation over their political differences.

Trump himself thrust the Mahomes family further into the national political conversation ahead of the election when he acknowledged Brittany’s support and thanked her on social media and in a Fox & Friends interview on Sept. 11, as Mahomes was forced to field questions on the subject from reporters later that day.

Randi also engrossed herself in the controversy when she announced her support for Trump at the Chiefs’ game against the Buccaneers on Nov. 4, just one day before the election. Randi invited some criticism to her and the rest of the family by liberals on social media for her Trump support but never acknowledged the backlash like Brittany did.

Meanwhile, Mahomes’ father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was dealt a jail sentence and five years probation in late September for driving under the influence of alcohol in February. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail, followed by a five-year probation period, and will be subject to “intense supervision” for the first year of his probation, according to KCTV in Kansas City .

He also had his driver’s license suspended for a year and is required to continue AA courses and will have a breathalyzer ignition device installed in his car.

For the Chiefs quarterback, these distractions all took place in what was, statistically, the worst season of his NFL career as a starter.

Mahomes put up career-lows in passing yards and touchdowns while missing the Pro Bowl for the first time since taking over the starting job in 2018.

However, this didn’t stop Mahomes from doing just enough to lead the Chiefs to the best record they’ve ever had in their history, with a staggering 15-2 regular season record. Despite struggling in the passing game, Mahomes did just enough every week to make sure his team won all but one game that he started, all while confronted by numerous family distractions.

The one loss Mahomes suffered for the Chiefs this year came against the very team he will play on Sunday, when the Bills beat the Chiefs 30-21 on Nov. 17. The Chiefs’ second loss came in the final game of the regular season when Mahomes sat out to avoid injury with nothing to gain in the standings.

Now, with his grandfather in hospice, Mahomes will take the field for a rematch against the Bills on Sunday with a chance to lead his team to a third straight Super Bowl, as he looks to cap off a turbulent but resilient year.