Patrick Mahomes goes without passing TD for 1st time since 2019, laments missed chances in Super Bowl LV loss

Patrick Mahomes lamented the Kansas City Chiefs’ lack of execution in the Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

The Chiefs couldn’t get any type of offense going and left Harrison Butker to kick three field goals during the night, which were the only points Kansas City put up on the board.

“They had a good game plan,” Mahomes said. “They kind of took away our deep stuff, took away the sidelines and did a good job rallying to the football and making tackles. We weren’t executing early, had a few miscues and we weren’t on the same page.”

Mahomes finished 26-for-49 with 270 passing yards and two interceptions. It was the first time since Week 4 of the 2019 season in which Mahomes failed to throw a touchdown pass. He finished 4-for-12 for 46 yards with an interception on third downs.

The team was 3-for-13 on third downs overall and 0-for-3 in the red zone.

“Those are the two most important parts of the field,” he said. “They were just better than us today. I don’t know what to say. They executed at a high level defensively and they made adjustments.”

The Chiefs will have to go back to the drawing board to try and win a third AFC Championship next season.

Mahomes had a great season with 4,740 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes in 15 games. It just didn’t end with a ring at the end.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.