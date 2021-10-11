FOX Sports 

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews claps back at Chiefs fan

Don’t mess with Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee.

On Sunday, Brittany Matthews live tweeted the Chiefs game — which ended in a 38-20 loss to the Bills — and clapped back at some disgruntled fans.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

At one point, Matthews tweeted, “Refs are never in our favor.” In a second tweet, she added, “Ever.”

A Chiefs fan replied to Matthews, writing, “Girl. I need you to stop. This was my team long before Patrick was here. It’s not giving the org a good look. Chiefs are bigger than you, me or any one player.”

Matthews hit back with, “In the nicest way possible… Shut up.” She added an emoji of a smiling face.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hangs his head during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

PATRICK MAHOMES IS STRUGGLING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HIS PRO CAREER

Minutes later, Matthews tweeted, “I said what I said. Y’all so mad,” with a crying-laughing emoji.

In response to a Bills fan that tried to troll her on Twitter, Matthews simply responded, “Lol.”

Matthews is known for her game-day tweets, and is no stranger to clapping back at critics. Last month, she responded to an Instagram troll who suggested she doesn’t have a career because of her NFL WAG status.

Sunday’s loss brought the reigning AFC champion Chiefs to 2-3 on the season.

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo.
(Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

Kansas City visits Washington in Week 6.