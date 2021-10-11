Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews claps back at Chiefs fan

Don’t mess with Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee.

On Sunday, Brittany Matthews live tweeted the Chiefs game — which ended in a 38-20 loss to the Bills — and clapped back at some disgruntled fans.

At one point, Matthews tweeted, “Refs are never in our favor.” In a second tweet, she added, “Ever.”

A Chiefs fan replied to Matthews, writing, “Girl. I need you to stop. This was my team long before Patrick was here. It’s not giving the org a good look. Chiefs are bigger than you, me or any one player.”

Matthews hit back with, “In the nicest way possible… Shut up.” She added an emoji of a smiling face.

Minutes later, Matthews tweeted, “I said what I said. Y’all so mad,” with a crying-laughing emoji.

In response to a Bills fan that tried to troll her on Twitter, Matthews simply responded, “Lol.”

Matthews is known for her game-day tweets, and is no stranger to clapping back at critics. Last month, she responded to an Instagram troll who suggested she doesn’t have a career because of her NFL WAG status.

Sunday’s loss brought the reigning AFC champion Chiefs to 2-3 on the season.

Kansas City visits Washington in Week 6.