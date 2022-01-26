Brittany Matthews, the fianc?e of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is getting fed up with the barrage of online “attacks.”

Matthews, 26, celebrated Kansas City’s thrilling overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday by spraying a bottle of champagne over a crowd of Chiefs’ fans at Arrowhead Stadium, but the move was quickly shut down by fans on social media who called the celebration “reckless.”

PATRICK MAHOMES FIANCEE BRITTANY MATTHEWS SENDS MESSAGE TO CRITICS, CELEBRATES WITH FANS AFTER PLAYOFF WIN

Matthews shared a number of tweets supporting her and responded in her own tweet on Monday saying: “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.”

The following day, seemingly still getting hate for the champagne shower, Matthews responded again.

“Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don’t even know,” her tweet read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matthews and Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, have been heavily criticized throughout the 2021 season.

In October, the pair were slammed on social media for posing for a picture standing on the memorial logo of former Washington player Sean Taylor, who was killed in 2007 during a home invasion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson Mahomes also filmed a TikTok dancing on Taylor’s memorial logo. Both Mahomes and Matthew later issued an apology.