Patrick Mahomes 'doing great' after injury during playoff game, Andy Reid says

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of the team’s divisional round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday after a hit to his head area in the third quarter.

After the Chiefs managed to escape with a 22-17 victory, Mahomes tweeted out “#HenneThingIsPossible,” showing appreciation to the team’s backup quarterback Chad Henne, who came in and sealed the deal for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Now that the Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship and will host the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium, the question looms whether or not Mahomes will be eligible to play, despite being ruled out with a concussion.

Head coach Andy Reid was positive when talking to reporters after the game.

“He’s doing great right now, which is a real positive as we look at this. He passed all the deals he needed to pass and we’ll see where it goes from here,” Reid said. “I just talked to him and he’s doing good. We’ll see how he is tomorrow, but right now he’s feeling good.”

Heading into the half against the Browns, Mahomes completed 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards with two touchdowns to give the Chiefs a convincing 19-3 lead.

“I think when anybody goes down the team tries their best to rally around that particular player,” said Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. “Today was Patrick Mahomes. I think the whole stadium knew he was out of the game. But definitely, it was all about team. Any time you get some motivation to pull it through, you have to take advantage of those moments.”

It will be interesting to see if Mahomes plays against the Bills, but if he doesn’t, Henne is confident that he can lead the team.

“I’m always a competitor,” Henne said. “I felt confident. There’s a lot of playmakers out there and just a great opportunity for me to make plays.”