Patrick Mahomes, dealing with flu, gets IV treatment to play vs Broncos: report

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is under the weather heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos on the road, but that won’t keep him out of this AFC West rivalry game.

The Chiefs announced that Mahomes is dealing with an illness, but he did not get an injury designation on Sunday morning that would put his status for the game in jeopardy. He wasn’t on the injury report all week either.

According to NFL Network, Mahomes has been dealing with the flu, and after feeling symptoms on Saturday, he had IVs administered, so he could get the proper fluids that would allow him to play.

While the Chiefs appear confident that Mahomes’ sickness won’t affect his play, the Denver area is expected to see several inches of snow, which of course isn’t the best environment for someone dealing with an illness.

But Mahomes has always been one to try to play no matter what he may be dealing with physically.

The two-time MVP has helped lead the Chiefs to a 6-1 record to start the season, and he wants to keep that going against a Broncos squad they beat earlier this year.

Mahomes is coming off the best game of the season by far last week, where the Chiefs dominated the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-17. He lit it up in the first half, which eventually led to a 424-yard performance with four touchdown passes and one interception thrown on 32 of 42.

Mahomes has been crushing it through seven starts this season, totaling 2,017 yards with 15 touchdowns to six interceptions, completing 69.5% of his passes, which would be a career-high if the season ended today.

We’ll see how much the expected snow affects this game, especially in the passing game for both Mahomes and his quarterback opponent, Russell Wilson, at 4:25 p.m. ET.