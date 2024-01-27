Patrick Mahomes’ dad sings Taylor Swift’s praises ahead of AFC Championship Game: ‘Very down to earth’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Baltimore on Sunday with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

Kansas City will be playing in its sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game, this time against the Ravens, the top seed in the conference.

With the Chiefs advancing to the AFC Championship Game, the NFL world gets at least one more week of the sideshow that comes along with the team.

During the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the brother of Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, stole the show while hanging out in a suite with pop star Taylor Swift.

Jason went viral for his shirtless celebration of his brother’s success during the game, while Swift garnered the usual attention.

Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, joined WFAN on Thursday and joked that he hopes he won’t be sitting in the same suite as Kelce and Swift on Sunday.

“I hope not. I don’t think so,” Mahomes Sr. said. “Travis normally has his own thing, and Patrick has his own deal, too. I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants.”

Mahomes Sr. praised Swift as a person, saying she is down to earth.

“She’s nice. Actually very down to earth,” he said of the singer-songwriter. “I thought somebody that famous, you never know how that’s going to go. So, the first time I met her, I kind of walked up to her to introduce myself. And she said, ‘Yeah, I know who you are. I watched that quarterback series. I know you’re [Patrick’s] dad.”

“Took a couple pictures with my wife and with my daughter. My daughter happened to be at that game, so it made her day. She’s a very down-to-earth person,” he added.

The Chiefs will be tasked with slowing down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday, as Kansas City looks to return to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

“He’s going to be the MVP for a reason,” Mahomes said this week of Jackson.

“I’ve admired watching him from afar and know it’s going to be a great challenge for us every time we go up against him.”

Jackson is the odds-on favorite to take home the NFL’s MVP trophy after throwing for a career-high 3,678 yards during the 2023 regular season.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.