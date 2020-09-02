Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs get Super Bowl rings — then QB proposes to longtime girlfriend

Just call him “Lord of the Rings.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team received their Super Bowl rings at Arrowhead Stadium on Tuesday night, commemorating their win over the San Francisco 49ers in February.

Then shortly afterward, Mahomes gave another massive rock to his longtime girlfriend — now fiancée — Brittany Matthews.

According to social media posts, Mahomes, 24, proposed to Matthews from what appeared to be a press box at the stadium following the ring-laden ceremony, posting the caption “Ring Szn” in an Instagram story.

“This happened today,” Matthews wrote in a separate Instagram Story that showed an impressive floral arrangement inside a room in the stadium. The proposal featured giant letters lit up by individual lights, spelling out: “WILL YOU MARRY ME.”

Matthews also shared Mahomes’s Instagram Story, which showed her wearing a massive diamond engagement ring around her finger that was roughly the size of one of her knuckles.

The pair have dated since they were teenagers, meeting each other while attending high school in Whitehouse, Texas, when Matthews was a junior and Mahomes was a sophomore, according to the Kansas City Star.

Fittingly, friends who attended school with them called Matthews “his rock,” the paper reported.

Mahomes, 24, now a championship-winning quarterback, appeared to spare no expense with the ring. After all, in July, he and the Chiefs agreed to a 10-year contract extension, worth up to $503 million in total, making it the richest deal in sports history. The deal also included $477 million in guaranteed mechanisms.

Earlier in the evening, the Chiefs received their Super Bowl LIV championship rings on the turf at the stadium in a slightly delayed and private ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports said. Mahomes was captured on video adjusting his mask as he placed the ring on his finger.

“Find someone that looks at you the way @PatrickMahomes looks at his Super Bowl ring,” the team’s Twitter account wrote in a caption along with the video.

Other players were also seen placing the impressive piece of jewelry on their fingers. Made by Jostens, the rings feature the Chiefs’ logo along with hundreds of diamonds, including 60 in the arrowhead to represent 60 seasons of the team’s history.

The ceremony occurred roughly seven months after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20 to claim the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 50 years.