Patrick Mahomes’ brother throws water on gloating Ravens fan: ‘They were thirsty’

Patrick Mahomes‘ brother was involved in an incident with a fan at M&T Bank Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Baltimore Ravens in a close game Sunday night.

Jackson Mahomes, the youngest brother of the quarterback who has amassed a large following on social media, was seen on a video getting screamed at by a gloating Ravens fan as Baltimore closed out the win against Kansas City. The 21-year-old responded by throwing water on the fan.

Jackson Mahomes is one of his brother’s biggest supporters and is usually seen on the sidelines or in a suite with Patrick’s fiance, Brittany Matthews, as they cheer on the Chiefs.

He reacted to the incident on Twitter, saying “they were thirsty.”

Baltimore defeated Kansas City, 36-35. Lamar Jackson had the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter and the Chiefs had a costly turnover which hurt immensely. The defense, even with three timeouts, couldn’t stop Jackson and the Ravens on their final drive.

It is Mahomes’ first loss in the month of September. He had come into the game 11-0 in September with 35 touchdown passes and no interceptions. On Sunday, he was 24-for-31 with 343 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a bad interception to Tavon Young.

Mahomes had a big 46-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. The big tight end broke a few tackles and had some key blocking on the scamper. Kelce led the Chiefs with seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson also had touchdown catches.

The Chiefs are now 1-1 on the season.