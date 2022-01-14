An NFL fan who was at the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos game on Saturday was heard shouting anti-gay slurs at Patrick Mahomes‘ brother Jackson.

Jackson Mahomes, along with Patrick’s fianc?e, Brittany Matthews, is a regular attendee at Chiefs. He’s skyrocketed to fame on TikTok doing his own interpretations of the viral trends on the app.

The incident occurred at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver and video of the interaction caused a stir on social media. The fan was heard shouting “Mah—”

Matthews was seen shouting back at the fan, “That’s rude.”

The fan wasn’t identified and it wasn’t clear whether they were ejected.

The Broncos didn’t immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Jackson Mahomes has been the source of some controversy over the course of the NFL season.

He was accused of trying to “crush” a Kansas City, Missouri, bar after he and his group weren’t seated due to lack of space. The bar, SOT Social would later apologize for its scathing statement.

Jackson Mahomes was also in an incident with fans at a Baltimore Ravens game. He was seen spraying water on fans who were gloating about the team’s win. He also got some heat for doing a TikTok dance on the field decal honoring the late Sean Taylor while they were at FedExField.

His brother, the Chiefs quarterback, talked about the water bottle incident in September.

“Obviously, it’s something we don’t want to necessarily do,” he said, via KSHB-TV. “There were things that were said to him and [Patrick’s fianc? Brittany Matthews] that you don’t see on the clip. He’s been good at trying not to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it and he’ll learn from it and try to stay away from those people as best he can.”