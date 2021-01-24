Patrick Mahomes back in the Super Bowl but an all-time great stands in his way

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes won his second AFC Championship with the 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and will have the ultimate matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chiefs star will become the latest quarterback to make multiple Super Bowl starts. He will join Bart Starr, Jim Plunkett, Eli Manning, Len Dawson, Joe Theismann, Brett Favre, Russell Wilson and Craig Morton who have made no more than two starts in a Super Bowl game.

Mahomes will try to be the first quarterback since Brady to lead his team to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. The New England Patriots were the last team to repeat as Super Bowl champions (2003 and 2004 seasons).

SUPER BOWL LV TIME, DATE AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Mahomes was the Super Bowl LIV MVP after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Miami last year.

He already has an epic matchup with Brady on his resume.

Mahomes and the Chiefs lost in overtime to Brady and the Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship.

But Mahomes would enact some revenge on Brady in Week 12 of the 2020 regular season when Kansas City defeated Tampa Bay, 27-24. Mahomes had 462 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The way the Chiefs are playing now, it wouldn’t be a shocker to see the team win their second consecutive Super Bowl.