Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid on Chiefs’ offensive woes after win over Giants: ‘We’re fighting through that’

A win is a win but for the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday night’s narrow victory over the New York Giants exposed some serious holes in their struggling offense.

Head coach Andy Reid acknowledged the Chief’s 20-17 win wasn’t pretty but noted that his players are battling through offensive mishaps.

“Listen, everything’s not beautiful right now, but we’re fighting through that. And that happens in this game,” he told reporters during a post-game press conference. “Our guys battled, they didn’t give up on each other, they kept working through what could’ve been a time where you just throw your hands up and go, ‘Oh my god, things aren’t working the way they’re supposed to work.’ Guys didn’t do that. We’ll build on that. Let’s keep going, I mean they don’t give these things away and I think that’s important for people to understand.”

Patrick Mahomes was at the forefront of the Chief’s problems on Monday night. He was 29 of 48 for 275 yards with one touchdown and one interception. It was the seventh consecutive game he’s thrown at least one interception – the longest streak in his football career.

“I think we’re the same as we’ve always been,” Mahomes told reporters. “We’ve caught some defenses that are playing over the top of us and we turn the ball over. We’re still moving the ball and doing a lot of things great, but whenever you turn the ball over or get a penalty and get pushed back, that kinda ruins drives. But I think we’ve done a lot of great things, but it comes down to execution in this league.”

The Chiefs had two turnovers against the Giants, topping the league in giveaways with 19, three more than Kansas City had all of last year. The Chiefs just had 10 offensive drives and no scores in the second half aside from the game-winning field goal in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

“I think we’re gonna snap out of it and find a way to start executing and when we do, we’ll be a tough offense to stop,” Mahomes said.