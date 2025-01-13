Patrick, Brittany Mahomes announce birth of 3rd child

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced the birth of their third child on Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs star and his wife made the announcement in a post on Instagram. The child’s name is Golden Raye Mahomes. Their two other children – a boy and a girl – are named Bronze and Sterling, respectively.

Brittany Mahomes was pregnant throughout the 2024 NFL season and still managed to show up at most of the Chiefs’ home games at Arrowhead Stadium to support the quarterback and the team.

Patrick seemed to be worried about the timing of the birth. She was set to have the child this week in which the Chiefs could have had a playoff game. Patrick may have been in line to miss the birth if Kansas City didn’t win the games it needed to have homefield advantage and a first-round bye in the postseason.

Luckily, the Chiefs wrapped that up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

“I told my wife, my pregnant wife, I was gonna get the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby,” he told Netflix’s Stacey Dales. “We got the one seed.”

Now, Mahomes and the Chiefs can focus on the playoffs and a shot at a third consecutive Super Bowl title.