Pat McAfee torches Colts following bad loss to Giants, elimination from playoff hunt

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee scorched his old team on Sunday after watching them get eliminated from playoff contention in a loss to the New York Giants.

Indianapolis had three turnovers and allowed four Drew Lock touchdown passes in the 45-33 defeat. The Colts dropped to 7-9 on the season and were officially out of contention.

McAfee wrote a scathing post on X, criticizing the organization, ripping those who tried to get him “booed out of the city” and announcing he will not renew his season tickets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“A blind person could see the red flags on this team.. Work ethic questions, NEVER happens on good teams.. Preparation commitment questions, NEVER happens on good teams.. Late to meetings, NEVER happens on good teams.. Late to/skipping treatment, NEVER happens on good teams.. The franchise QB (Anthony Richardson) tapped out of a game.. on 3rd down.. in the red zone.. because he was tired… NEVER HAPPENED in the history of the NFL,” McAfee wrote.

“That’s literally the only thing you need to tell someone (who knows ball) and they could tell you everything about this team…”

He wrote that if a franchise quarterback left in the middle of a game because he was tired, the “immediate response” would be that the team has “no chance.”

“And to the surprise of nobody.. that was the response by everybody who’s ever played/coached the game before but.. Colts blogs and fans who have been covering the Colts since 2020 and more recent knew better than everybody… Started personally attacking me and trying to kick me out of town,” McAfee continued.

BAKER MAYFIELD’S 5 TOUCHDOWNS KEEP BUCS’ PLAYOFF HOPES ALIVE IN WIN OVER PANTHERS

“When I said Joe Flacco gives us a better chance to win than AR immediately after the tap out.. I would’ve said whatever backup QB we had on the roster. That can’t be what the face of your team is doing.. just can’t be.. and to a bigger aspect of it all, somehow AR thought it was ok to do that. That’s a locker room issue.. that’s a culture issue.. thats an indicator of a loser attitude radiating thru a building that was built by greats.

“I have no idea how they fix it.. I don’t think it’s like a light switch. “Alright, we’re gonna become Pros now” but… maybe it is, but what do I know?

“Oh wait….. how this was all gonna work out. I knew that.”

McAfee added that he wouldn’t be renewing his season tickets and hoped the team returned to its winning ways.

“As a multiple year season ticket holder (not renewing).. and someone who has actively, daily, attempted to be an additive to this beautiful city. I hope they become a good franchise again.. this city deserves it.. the OGs in the Colts building deserve it (equipment managers, trainers, ticketing, PR, sales).. and on the flip side the players/coaches in that building deserve whatever happens to them. Your unwarranted arrogance, laziness, and lack of professionalism has lead you to ANOTHER early vacation… which is probably what most of you entitled bums have been hoping for.

“I don’t speak for the city.. and I don’t speak for all ex Colts players because I was only a punter.. nominated for the HOF 3 times now but nonetheless.. I speak from my own perspective.. I’ve never seen a group waste opportunities/talent/money more than this group.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McAfee was a two-time Pro Bowl punter with the Colts from 2009 to 2016.